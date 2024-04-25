President Joe Biden Signs Deadline for TikTok Ban in US

It’s official. US President Joe Biden has signed the bill to ban TikTok in America unless its parent company ByteDance hands over control to a US company within 9 months or a year. The bill, which was part of a foreign aid package, has now been passed into law thanks to the president’s signature.

ByteDance has always been under pressure to give up TikTok in the US, but now that the bill has turned into law, it starts the clock for the Chinese conglomerate to make its move, or face a ban in one of its biggest markets in the world.

Although there was a recent moment when it seemed like the legislation might get stuck in the Senate after passing through the House on its own, strategic political maneuvers ensured its passage to Biden’s desk.

The House combined the TikTok bill with foreign aid to US allies, which changed the divestment timeline from six months to a shorter period. This tactic compelled the Senate to review both measures simultaneously. The extended divestment period also convinced some previously undecided lawmakers to support the bill.

ALSO READ TikTok Removed 18 Million Videos From Pakistan in Just 3 Months

According to a statement from TikTok spokesperson Alex Haurek, the company intends to contest the law in court. If the courts postpone enforcement while resolving the issue, this could potentially lengthen the timeline. Additionally, there’s uncertainty about how China will react and whether it will permit ByteDance to sell TikTok, especially its prized algorithm, which plays a crucial role in retaining users on the platform.

Haurek said: