Karachi University Staff Goes on Strike

The non-teaching staff from the University of Karachi have gone on a pen-down strike starting today. This move follows a week-long boycott of evening classes by teachers, signaling a deepening crisis within the institution.

The decision to strike indefinitely stems from unresolved grievances, including the non-payment of leave encashment, reimbursement of medical bills, and pending remuneration for evening classes spanning over a year. The Employees’ Welfare Association of KU (EWAKU) and other representative groups were announced after a general body meeting held at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium.

According to senior KU teachers, the strike is expected to severely disrupt both academic and administrative operations on campus, reflecting mounting discontentment over the administration’s failure to address employee concerns adequately. This action may further pressure the Karachi University Teachers’ Society (Kuts) to consider a complete boycott of academic activities.

Kuts President, Prof Shah Aliul Qadr, revealed that a decision on this matter would be deliberated in the upcoming general body meeting after the elections for KU senate and syndicate seats.

During the meeting chaired by Irfan Khan, head of the association, non-teaching employees outlined a set of demands, including the payment of leave encashment, the release of pending arrears, and approval of promotions for over 600 staff members pending for four years.

Association representative Mohammad Shahid lamented the lack of progress in negotiations with the university administration, highlighting their refusal to release funds allocated by the Higher Education Commission for outstanding dues.

Shakeel Gabol, representing another employee group, criticized the administration for exacerbating what he termed the “worst-ever financial crisis” faced by the institution, urging unity among attendees.

Meanwhile, staff members of the Centre of Excellence in Marine Biology (CEMB) continued their strike over unpaid salaries and pensions spanning three months, underscoring the broader financial challenges confronting Karachi University.