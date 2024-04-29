Pakistan’s Hajj Quota Could Be Reduced Next Year

Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Dr. Syed Atta ur Rehman, has said that they won’t fully utilize the Hajj quota this year. However, they aim to make full use of the quota next year; otherwise, there’s a possibility of a reduction.

During a press conference in Islamabad, Rehman announced that this year, 69 thousand Pakistanis will perform Hajj under the official Hajj scheme. Furthermore, details regarding the number of pilgrims performing Hajj under the private Hajj scheme will be disclosed soon.

He said that this year, in addition to the usual 40 days, a short Hajj of 20 to 25 days has also been introduced. Pilgrims will travel from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia with pre-installed mobile SIM cards, allowing them to make WhatsApp calls to Pakistan during Hajj.

Secretary Religious Affairs highlighted that a Hajj app has been launched, which includes the flight schedule and other essential information. This app will assist pilgrims in reaching their accommodations.

He added that the Pakistani pilgrims will have access to train facilities from Mina. Moreover, doctors and paramedical staff will be selected through NTS.

According to the Secretary, buildings have been acquired at prime and convenient locations in Madinah at reasonable rents. Furthermore, significant savings of 15 crore rupees have been achieved in the procurement of medicines and vaccines.