Punjab University Opens Online Registration for 2024 Undergraduate Admissions

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 29, 2024 | 4:23 pm

Punjab University (PU) has started the first phase of admissions for undergraduate programs with the commencement of the online registration of candidates for the entrance test.

A spokesperson for PU stated that the last date for online registration for the entrance test is May 17, 2024. It is important to note that the entrance test is mandatory for admissions in the 2024 session.

The spokesperson added that the entrance test will most likely be held on June 9, 2024, across all the major cities of the country.

According to him, the university allocates 25% of the admission criteria to written entrance tests. Furthermore, seven separate tests are planned for different undergraduate programs.

The spokesperson advised the students to visit the university’s website for details regarding the eligibility criteria.

