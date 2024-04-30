Lahore High Court and Subordinate Courts to Remain Closed Tomorrow

In recognition of International Labor Day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) and subordinate courts across the province are scheduled to be closed on May 1st.

This decision is part of a holiday gazette notification issued by the Lahore High Court, officially marking May 1st as a holiday.

The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) also conveyed this decision to lawyers, ensuring stakeholders were informed.

Furthermore, the LHCBA displayed a notice regarding the holiday on their notice board to reach lawyers and litigants. As a result, legal proceedings and scheduled hearings for May 1st will be adjourned due to the closure of courts.

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also announced a bank holiday on May 1st. According to the SBP’s notification, banks across the country will remain closed tomorrow.

Earlier, the provincial government of Sindh also announced an off-day across the province on Labor Day. As per the notification, all the government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government except essential services will have an off day on May 1, 2024.