Lahore High Court and Subordinate Courts to Remain Closed Tomorrow

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 30, 2024 | 11:08 am

In recognition of International Labor Day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) and subordinate courts across the province are scheduled to be closed on May 1st.

This decision is part of a holiday gazette notification issued by the Lahore High Court, officially marking May 1st as a holiday.

The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) also conveyed this decision to lawyers, ensuring stakeholders were informed.

Furthermore, the LHCBA displayed a notice regarding the holiday on their notice board to reach lawyers and litigants. As a result, legal proceedings and scheduled hearings for May 1st will be adjourned due to the closure of courts.

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also announced a bank holiday on May 1st. According to the SBP’s notification, banks across the country will remain closed tomorrow.

Earlier, the provincial government of Sindh also announced an off-day across the province on Labor Day. As per the notification, all the government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government except essential services will have an off day on May 1, 2024.

