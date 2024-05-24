IT Minister Approves Release of Rs. 4.7 Billion Funds For USF

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja chaired the 49th Universal Service Fund (USF) Policy Committee meeting at the committee room of the Ministry of IT on Friday.

Secretary IT Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood was also present in the meeting. The meeting approved the release of the 4th quarter budget amounting to Rs. 4.7 billion to the USF.

The chair was briefed about the ongoing projects of USF. The committee was apprised that the presently total ongoing projects of USF are 33 including 23 of 4G and 10 Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) projects.

ALSO READ Symmetry Group Enters Share Subscription Agreement with Finox

Meanwhile, Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima presided over the 43rd Ignite Policy Committee meeting.

The Committee gave approval for releasing the 4th quarter budget of Rs. 318.88 million to Ignite.

During the meeting, Ignite authorities briefed the meeting about the ongoing and future programs of Ignite.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima gave direction for utilizing funds and completing the projects within the timeline.