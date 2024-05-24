Punjab Govt Wants Huge Increase in Water Tariff in Lahore

By Rija Sohaib | Published May 24, 2024 | 6:28 pm

The Punjab Housing Department has proposed a substantial increase in the monthly water tariff for consumers in Lahore, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Friday.

The department has submitted proposals to the provincial government to raise water rates.

According to the notification, the recommended charges are as follows:

  • Rs718 per month for 3 to 5 marla houses, up from Rs375.
  • Rs938 per month for 5 to 7 marla houses, up from Rs564.
  • Rs1,383 per month for 7 to 10 marla houses.
  • Rs1,603 per month for 10 to 15 marla houses.
  • Rs2,183 per month for 15 to 20 marla houses.
ALSO READ

The Resource Mobilization Committee has also forwarded these recommendations to the government for consideration.

The Punjab government will make the final decision on these proposed increases.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>