Punjab Govt Wants Huge Increase in Water Tariff in Lahore

The Punjab Housing Department has proposed a substantial increase in the monthly water tariff for consumers in Lahore, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Friday.

The department has submitted proposals to the provincial government to raise water rates.

According to the notification, the recommended charges are as follows:

Rs718 per month for 3 to 5 marla houses, up from Rs375.

Rs938 per month for 5 to 7 marla houses, up from Rs564.

Rs1,383 per month for 7 to 10 marla houses.

Rs1,603 per month for 10 to 15 marla houses.

Rs2,183 per month for 15 to 20 marla houses.

The Resource Mobilization Committee has also forwarded these recommendations to the government for consideration.

The Punjab government will make the final decision on these proposed increases.