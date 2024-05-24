PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Saudi Arabia Announce Provisional Squad for Pakistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 24, 2024 | 12:00 pm

Saudi Arabia’s national football team has unveiled a 31-member squad for a training camp set to commence next Thursday in Riyadh with the camp, starting on May 30, 2024, serving as preparation for upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifier fixtures, including the 6th June visit to Islamabad to face Pakistan.

Among the selected players is Ali Mukhtar from Al Fateh FC, marking a significant inclusion for the team. Notably, Al-Nassr’s Sultan Al-Ghannam makes his return to the squad.

The Al-Nassr wing-back, alongside five other Saudi internationals, had previously faced disciplinary action and subsequent punishments following violations before the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

The inclusion of disciplined and skilled players like Al Dawsari, Hassan Al Tumbakti, and Abdullah Radif is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the team’s dynamics.

Adding to the anticipation, players from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, two of Saudi Arabia’s top clubs, will join the national team on June 2.

Players of the two giant clubs in Saudi will play in the King’s Cup final, ensuring that these players can fully participate in the critical training period without conflict with their club commitments.

The Green Falcons will play Pakistan on June 6 in Islamabad and host Jordan on June 11 in Riyadh.

Goalkeepers:

Mohammed Al-Owais Ahmed Al-Kassar Raghed Najjar Mohammed Al-Yami Mohammed Al-Absi

 

Defenders:

Mutib Al-Harbi Hassan Kadesh Ali Al-Bulaihi Aoun Al-Saluli Ali Lagami
Hassan Al-Tumbakti Saud Abdulhamid Mohammed Al-Buraik

 

Midfielders:

Mukhtar Ali Abdullah Al-Khaibari Musab Al-Juwair Mohammed Kanno
Rayan Hamed Sultan Al-Ghannam Nasser Al-Dawsari Faisal Al-Ghamdi
Abbas Al-Hassan

 

Forwards: 

Salem Al-Dawsari Sami Al-Najai Ayman Yahya Marwan Al-Sahafi
Abdulrahman Gharib, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi Abdullah Radif Abdullah Al-Hamdan
Firas Al-Burikan.

 

