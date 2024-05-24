Saudi Arabia Announce Provisional Squad for Pakistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Saudi Arabia’s national football team has unveiled a 31-member squad for a training camp set to commence next Thursday in Riyadh with the camp, starting on May 30, 2024, serving as preparation for upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifier fixtures, including the 6th June visit to Islamabad to face Pakistan.
Among the selected players is Ali Mukhtar from Al Fateh FC, marking a significant inclusion for the team. Notably, Al-Nassr’s Sultan Al-Ghannam makes his return to the squad.
The Al-Nassr wing-back, alongside five other Saudi internationals, had previously faced disciplinary action and subsequent punishments following violations before the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.
The inclusion of disciplined and skilled players like Al Dawsari, Hassan Al Tumbakti, and Abdullah Radif is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the team’s dynamics.
Adding to the anticipation, players from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, two of Saudi Arabia’s top clubs, will join the national team on June 2.
Players of the two giant clubs in Saudi will play in the King’s Cup final, ensuring that these players can fully participate in the critical training period without conflict with their club commitments.
The Green Falcons will play Pakistan on June 6 in Islamabad and host Jordan on June 11 in Riyadh.
Goalkeepers:
|Mohammed Al-Owais
|Ahmed Al-Kassar
|Raghed Najjar
|Mohammed Al-Yami
|Mohammed Al-Absi
Defenders:
|Mutib Al-Harbi
|Hassan Kadesh
|Ali Al-Bulaihi
|Aoun Al-Saluli
|Ali Lagami
|Hassan Al-Tumbakti
|Saud Abdulhamid
|Mohammed Al-Buraik
Midfielders:
|Mukhtar Ali
|Abdullah Al-Khaibari
|Musab Al-Juwair
|Mohammed Kanno
|Rayan Hamed
|Sultan Al-Ghannam
|Nasser Al-Dawsari
|Faisal Al-Ghamdi
|Abbas Al-Hassan
Forwards:
|Salem Al-Dawsari
|Sami Al-Najai
|Ayman Yahya
|Marwan Al-Sahafi
|Abdulrahman Gharib,
|Ahmed Al-Ghamdi
|Abdullah Radif
|Abdullah Al-Hamdan
|Firas Al-Burikan.