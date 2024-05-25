SRH Achieves A Historic Feat In Their Quest For The IPL Final

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have clinched a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final, becoming only the second team in history to achieve this feat after finishing at the bottom of the table the previous season.

The only other team to accomplish this was the Deccan Chargers in 2009. SRH will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the highly anticipated final on Sunday, May 26.

SRH’s journey to the final was sealed with a commanding 36-run victory over Rajasthan Royals last night. Shahbaz Ahmed emerged as the standout performer as an impact player as he was substituted for Travis Head in the second innings to defend a target of 176.

He delivered an exceptional bowling performance with figures of 3-23 in his four overs. His effort was instrumental in dismantling the Rajasthan middle-order, securing SRH’s place in the showdown for the championship.

Abhishek Sharma was exceptional for the Sunrisers as well with the ball as he finished with figures of 4-24 in his allotted 4 overs quota.

South African batter Heinrich Klaasen changed the game with his immaculate half-century off 34 balls that set the tone for Hyderabad to win the Eliminator.

This marks SRH’s third appearance in the IPL final as their first triumph came in 2016 when they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to lift the trophy. However, in their second attempt in 2018, they fell short against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

As two-time champions KKR face off against the Sunrisers in their blockbuster clash on Sunday, all eyes will be on SRH to see whether they can replicate their 2016 success and emerge victorious in what has already been a season of remarkable comebacks and memorable performances.