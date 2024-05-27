Fake Cops Loot Foreigner in Islamabad

In a shocking incident, a foreign national woman was looted by two men posing as police officers in the F-6 Supermarket of Islamabad’s diplomatic enclave.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was stopped by the two fake policemen for a routine check. The men, who were not wearing police uniforms, identified themselves as police officers and demanded to inspect her belongings. During the so-called inspection, they snatched £500 and other valuables from the woman.

The Kohsar Police Station personnel were promptly informed and arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. An investigation has been launched to apprehend the culprits and recover the stolen items.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of foreign nationals in Islamabad, particularly within the diplomatic enclave, which is considered a secure area. Authorities are now under pressure to enhance security measures and prevent such occurrences in the future.

Speaking to the media, a spokesperson for the Kohsar Police Station assured that they are taking the matter seriously and are employing all available resources to catch the perpetrators. “We are thoroughly investigating the incident and are confident that we will soon apprehend those responsible,” the spokesperson said.

In response to the incident, the local administration has advised all residents and foreign nationals to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately. They have also reminded the public that legitimate police officers will always be in uniform and will provide proper identification upon request.