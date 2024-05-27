Unleash Creativity & Innovation: Thinking Outside the Box for Your Next Corporate Event

When you think of a corporate retreat, do you think of being stuck in a meeting room all day long, trying to stay awake as you listen to PowerPoint after PowerPoint? It doesn’t have to be that way.

Khoj Resorts is creating a new kind of retreat, one that will rejuvenate and excite your team. They recently held the Inspire-Create-Connect workshop in April in collaboration with Sony and the Gilgit-Baltistan Photographer’s Association.

30 local photographers and content creators got to have an interactive exchange with Pakistan’s top landscape photographers, who also were able to hold an outdoor photography exhibition that inspired guests and attendees alike.

Khoj has also hosted think tanks, corporate conferences, and board meetings. The variety of spaces at Khoj and in the surrounding areas offer unlimited opportunities to incorporate different perspectives, nature, and activities into your next meeting.

Khoj offers a Hammock Forest, Amphitheater, Conference Area, Firepits, Restaurant, and Gazebos. If you get bored of all those areas, you can walk to nearby Blind Lake for a fishing excursion and brainstorming session, have adventures at Sarfaranga Desert for a company celebration, or hike to a vantage point overlooking Shigar Valley for team bonding.

The sky is really the limit. With 32 individual villas, Khoj gives your colleagues and employees a true luxury getaway. Top notch in-house catering lets you design a custom menu with everything from local Balti specialties to Pakistani comfort food to continental favorites while Khoj’s highly trained staff caters to your every need.

So be the hero of your next corporate event and reserve your spot at Khoj Resorts!