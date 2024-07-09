UAE Speeds Up Work Permit and Residency Visa Processing

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has significantly reduced the time required to process work permits and residency visas while also speeding up the time it takes to cancel work permits, which now takes only 45 seconds compared to the previous 3 minutes.

This improvement is part of the second phase of the ‘Work Bundle’ platform, which aims to simplify hiring and work permit renewal processes for business owners and private companies.

The platform’s first phase was launched in Dubai in March and is now being implemented across all seven emirates. The second phase will benefit approximately 600,000 companies and over seven million workers, according to the Khaleej Times.

In addition to reducing work permit cancellation times, the UAE government has also streamlined visa and immigration processes. The time to process documents for work permits and residency visas has been cut from 30 days to five days.

The ‘Work Bundle’ platform, introduced to facilitate work permits and residency procedures, simplifies multiple services. These include issuing new work permits, adjusting status, issuing visas and employment contracts, Emirates ID, residency, and medical examination services.