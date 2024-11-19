Pakistan Squad to Set Off for Zimbabwe Today

A contingent of 10 Pakistan cricket stars from the squad is set to fly to Zimbabwe later today to participate in the six-match series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is, slated to run from November 24 to December 5.

Among those embarking on the journey are Abdullah Shafique, Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, and Saim Ayub, alongside experienced campaigners like Mohammad Hasnain and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s squad members who recently featured in the T20I series against Australia, including white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Haris Rauf, will take a separate route to Zimbabwe, traveling via Dubai. They are joined by Muhammad Irfan Khan and wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah Khan.

Newly appointed interim white-ball head coach Aqib Javed will join the team in Zimbabwe upon completing the necessary formalities.

Notable absences from the Zimbabwe tour include stalwarts Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah. The trio has returned home after their commitments in the white-ball series against Australia.

This strategic decision by the selectors underscores a focus on providing younger players with an opportunity to shine at the international level.

The ODI series is set to begin on November 24, with subsequent matches on November 26 and 28. The action will then shift to the T20 format, with games scheduled for December 1, 3, and 5.

Pakistan Squad:

ODI Squad T20I Squad Aamir Jamal Ahmed Daniyal Abdullah Shafique Arafat Minhas Abrar Ahmed Haris Rauf Ahmed Daniyal Haseebullah (wk) Faisal Akram Jahandad Khan Haris Rauf Mohammad Abbas Afridi Haseebullah (wk) Mohammad Hasnain Kamran Ghulam Muhammad Irfan Khan Mohammad Hasnain Omair bin Yousuf Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk) Qasim Akram Muhammad Irfan Khan Sahibzada Farhan Saim Ayub Salman Ali Agha (c) Salman Ali Agha (vc) Sufyan Muqeem Shahnawaz Dahani Tayyab Tahir Tayyab Tahir Usman Khan