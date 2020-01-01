Here is How Much Honda Increased Car Prices in 2019

This article is the third and final part of our series that has looked into the overall price hikes observed in all models of the big three auto companies in Pakistan –Suzuki, Toyota, and Honda.

In this one, we will be looking at the price changes in the cars produced by Honda as the year progressed. Interestingly, Honda produces the least number of models when compared to Suzuki and Toyota, and lags behind in sales numbers as well. With the company seeing a fall of 46% in sales on a year-on-year basis.

Over this year, the price of the base-model Civic went from Rs. 2,809,000 to Rs. 3,499,000, indicating an increase of Rs. 690,000. In the case of the higher-end variant, the price was increased by Rs. 790,000 and is currently priced at Rs. 3,749,000. The same is the case for the Honda City, which saw the price of its base variant go from Rs. 1,854,000 to Rs. 2,309,000.

You can see the changes in the prices below:

Model Price at the Start of the Year Price at the End of the Year Increase in Price during Jan-Dec 2019 Honda Civic 1.8L i-VTEC CVT 2,809,000 3,499,000 690,000 Honda Civic Oriel 1.8L i-VTEC CVT 2,959,000 3,749,000 790,000 Honda City 1.3L MT 1,854,000 2,309,000 455,000 Honda City 1.3L AT 1,994,000 2,489,000 495,000 Honda City 1.5L MT 1,914,000 2,369,000 455,000 Honda City 1.5L AT 2,054,000 2,539,000 485,000 Honda City 1.5L Aspire MT 2,064,000 2,539,000 475,000 Honda City 1.5L Aspire AT 2,204,000 2,699,000 495,000 BR-V MT 2,234,000 2,899,000 665,000 BR-V CVT 2,384,000 3,099,000 715,000 BR-V S CVT 2,484,000 3,249,000 765,000

Let us know what you think in the comments below.