Bookme.pk Announces Ticket Sales Partnership With ITC Cruzer

Bookme.pk has announced that the company has entered into an agreement with ITC Cruzer, a newly formed high-end intercity bus transportation company.

ITC bus tickets will now be available for sale on Bookme’s platform with real-time seat selection. Not only that, but Bookme’s exclusive variable fares of up to 35% off will also be available for ITC Cruzer.

ITC is a recently launched high-end passenger bus service offering comfortable and affordable long-haul journeys to multiple cities across Pakistan. The buses are equipped with comfortable seating, central air conditioning, state of the art entertainment system and onboard Wifi.

ITC’s goal is to offer Pakistanis a higher quality of transportation at affordable prices. ITC would like to be operational across all major and some minor Pakistani bus routes offering a wide range of customers the ability to travel comfortably.

Customers can now conveniently book ITC tickets through Bookme, which offers trips across Rawalpindi, Karachi, Faisalabad, Islamabad and Lahore with many other routes to be added.

Establishing this partnership is beneficial for ITC customers as they can also access tickets from Bookme’s partners which include EasyPaisa, JazzCash, HBL Mobile, Askari Bank, Bank Alfalah and more.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr Faisal Malik – CEO ITC and Mr Faizan Aslam – CEO Bookme Tickets Private Limited.

Speaking at the occasion Mr Faisal Malik stated:

This is a very exciting new partnership and we hope to build a great working relationship with Bookme that can help ITC grow and offer its customers the best experience as a new state of the art intercity bus transportation service.

Faizan Aslam, CEO Bookme Tickets Private Limited, stated:

ITC is a great addition to Bookme’s partner network. We believe, ITC can bridge the gap between Sindh and other parts of Pakistan. It will pave the way for quality transport between Karachi and Lahore/Islamabad routes.

For a limited time, Bookme’s customers can enjoy the first ticket for every ITC bus at Rs. 1 only. There is no promo required for this. Buy your ticket right now at: bookme.pk/u/rSKbM5.