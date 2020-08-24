Javed Miandad Apologizes For Lashing Out At PM Imran Khan

The legendary middle-order batsman, Javed Miandad sparked a controversy last week when he lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for “ruining Pakistan Cricket” by appointing clueless officials at the helm. Fast forward a week and Javed Miandad has had a sudden change of heart and has apologized to the world cup winning captain.

In an interview with a private TV channel Miandad said, “If I have offended anyone, I apologise for my words, especially to the prime minister because I was angry about Pakistan’s performance in the first Test against England”.

In other development, PCB recently announced a plethora of former cricketers as coaches for the new domestic season. Former middle-order batsman and nephew of Javed Miandad, Faisal Iqbal was appointed as one of the head coaches for a domestic team. Journalists from Pakistan and across the border have been quick to point out the correlation between the two incidents.

On his Youtube channel, Miandad spoke about the mismanagement of the country under Imran Khan’s rule and said that he will join politics and show the people of Pakistan how a country is governed. He further pointed out the mistreatment of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and the flaws in the new domestic structure.