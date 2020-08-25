Customer Takes Unauthoised Hyundai Dealership to Court [Updated]

Hyundai Nishat Motors seems to be in hot waters already, as one of the customers has decided to engage in a courtroom battle with one of the dealerships that had been using the automaker’s name. A source has reported that a customer, who has requested to keep his identity anonymous, has sent a legal notice to Syed Farrukh Hussain Shah, Sales and Marketing Manager of Hyundai Park (Pvt.) Ltd. for “failing to fulfill their duties and commitments” to the customer.

As per the legal document, the customer learned about the launch of the Hyundai Tucson via media reports on 11th of August 2020, and paid a visit to the Hyundai Showroom on Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi to inquire about the vehicle and the proceedings related to transaction on 12th of August, 2020.

The customer was then briefed about the vehicle’s specifications by the Sales and Marketing Manager, who also informed the customer about the advanced payment of the vehicle. The details were handwritten on a company letterhead.

The notice further states that the customer showed up with a Rs. 1.5 million bank draft prepared in the name of Hyundai Nishat by Askari Bank, as advanced payment for the Tucson Ultimate (AWD). The customer received the receipt for payment from the dealership on the same day, after which, the customer was assured that the car will be delivered to him in 6 to 8 weeks’ time.

Furthermore, the notice states that the customer received a call on August 21, 2020 that the vehicle cannot be delivered to him in the promised time and that he can collect his bank draft from the showroom. The document also said that the customer had to sell a plot in order to arrange for the vehicle’s payment.

The customer has sent a legal notice of 15 days to the automaker as they, “failed to fulfill the commitment and duties agreed between (Hyundai Nishat) and the client.” As per the notice, if Hyundai Nishat doesn’t respond in the said time, legal action shall be taken against the automaker under Punjab Consumer Protection Act 2005, “for the recovery of damages of Rs. 10 Million and legal expenses of Rs. 200,000.”

In the recent development, Hyundai Nishat Motors (PVT.) LTD. has released an official statement that the said dealership had not been authorized to take bookings for or sell the Hyundai Tucson due to certain legal requirements. Furthermore, a list has been released by the company that includes the authorized dealerships where the bookings for Tucson are to be placed.

Hyundai, Lahore

Hyundai Central, Lahore

Hyundai Airport, Lahore

Hyundai City Store, Lahore

Hyundai South, Karachi

Hyundai City Store Karachi

Hyundai, Islamabad

Hyundai D Ground, Faisalabad

Hyundai Oasis, Multan

Hyundai KPK Peshawar

The company also said that it won’t be liable to for bookings at any illegal or unauthorized dealerships.