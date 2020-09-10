Honda & Toyota Post Record Sales as Suzuki Suffers Poor Demand

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has announced the car sales data for the month of August 2020. In a general snapshot, the grand total number of car sales from Honda Atlas, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), and Pak-Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) during July 2020 was 10,123 whereas the number of cars sold during August is 9,885 which accounts for a 2.35% overall decrease in sales Month on Month (MoM).

However, in August of 2019, the car sales in total by the said companies were 9,126 whereas in August 2020, the total sales figure, as we know, is 9,885, which accounts for an 8.32% overall increase in sales Year on Year (YoY).

In another interesting revelation from the data, it appears that Honda has made a significant jump in sales figures as compared to last year, with a YoY increase of 79.02%, but a MoM decrease of 10.41%.

Toyota IMC on the other hand, has had a YoY sales increase of 48.93% and a MoM sales decrease of 24.59% possibly due to the discontinuation of XLI and GLI Corolla variants.

PSMC has seen a YoY sales decrease of 15.25% and a MoM sales increase of 18.46%.

Following is the breakdown of all the sales figures for August 2020:

Vehicles July 2019 August 2019 July 2020 August 2020 Honda Civic/City 1,452 1,106 2,210 1,980 Suzuki Swift 174 164 182 196 Toyota Corolla 1,981 1,727 1,528 867 Toyota Yaris – – 1,883 1,705 Suzuki Cultus 1,208 1,289 1,077 1,400 Suzuki Wagon R 843 645 566 733 Suzuki Mehran 394 389 – – Suzuki Bolan 332 371 519 615 Suzuki Alto 4,584 3,435 2,158 2,389 Grand Total 10,968 9,126 10,123 9,885

As can be seen in the table, the MoM decrease is quite noticeable. One of the reasons for that might possibly be the discontinuation of some of the hottest selling models in the market.

The other reason could be the recent and frequent price hikes, especially from Honda Atlas and PSMC. Still, the cars have been sold more than the same time last year, despite the fact that these figures do not include automakers such as Kia, Hyundai, FAW, Regal Motors, Sazgar Engineering Works, among others.