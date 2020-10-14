App Based Electric Bikes for Public Commute Launched in Islamabad

Pakistan’s first app-based public electric ezBike an eco-friendly bike as a means of travel inaugurated here on Wednesday.

ezBike will be a welcome addition to the growing problems of public transport, said Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haque while addressing the launching ceremony.

This eco-friendly bike will be a great convenience, especially for working women. The Ministry of IT is the full facilitator of every project of public services and facilities, said, Haq, adding that they want electric rides to be a significant part of the Digital Pakistan Vision.

Common people will benefit a lot from the easy bike facility, said Haq, adding that ezBike pilot project to be launched initially in Islamabad. They will be present around the metro stations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. ezBike charges will be Rs. 5 per minute. ezBike service will be provided in all major cities within a year.

Deeming electric sharing bikes a game-changer for Pakistan while addressing its launch ceremony the federal minister noted the new technology will contribute to empowering women.

Aminul Haque said Pakistani women will be able to ride these bikes themselves which will help them become independent, referring to the public transport condition which is male-dominated and wherein the women have long raised their grievances.

Pakistan was becoming home to new technologies every day, federal minister Haque said and added that these e-bikes will be environment friendly in line with the need of the hour.

Further expanding on e-bikes technology advent in Pakistan, Haque said this will bring in foreign investment in the country as the manufacturers will want to exploit the market potential.

“Amidst a rising pollution crisis, it’s great to see ezBike, an eco-friendly bike being launched in Pakistan as a means of travel. There is no lack of talent in, as National Incubation Center is full of start-up ideas. We at the Ministry are dedicated to funding ideas for a more progressive Pakistan,” he added.

Talking to media the minister said the government is ready to lift the ban on Tik Tok, a short video sharing app, once the talks with the app’s management are finalized for moderating and removing immoral content.

He said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority is in talks with the management to have morally compromised and anti-state content removed from the app for good, which, when taken care of, he said the app will be available again.

“We have given them some guidelines and are working on a mechanism on how to go ahead with the app in the future,” Haque said noting that once the matters are in final shape, the app will be green-lighted.