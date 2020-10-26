Govt. Announces Public Holiday For Milad-un-Nabi

Federal government has officially announced a public holiday on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

According to the official notification issued by the Interior Ministry, Friday, 30 October 2020, shall be observed as a public holiday on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal 1442 AH, throughout the country.

All schools, colleges, and administrative departments under the control of the federal government will remain closed on Friday.

Here is a copy of the official notification.

A large number of religious, social, and cultural organizations have started preparations for organizing Milad and Seerat congregations on the occasion Milad-un-Nabi.

Meanwhile, the majority of the citizens have already decorated their homes with fancy lighting for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.