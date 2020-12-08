Karachi’s Green Line Project Suffers Another Setback

Zhongtong, the company providing low-cost buses for the Green Line Project is facing difficulties thus the project might not be completed on time.

Zhongtong company was awarded the tender for providing buses to Green Line Project. It has been challenged by Golden Dragon, the company that provides buses to BRT Peshawar, claiming that Zhongtong submitted a photocopy instead of the original guarantee.

In this regard, a request from Golden Dragon company has been rejected by the Grievances Redressal Committee. A written decision is yet to come, after which the orders for buses will be issued. The buses will arrive five months after the written decision, however, if the Golden Dragon goes to court, the project may face delays again.

Earlier, the federal government announced the restoration of the Green Line by June 2021 and gave permission to purchase buses on June 12, 2020. In the first phase of the project, 80 buses with a capacity of 200 to 250 people will run from the Surjani area of ​​Karachi.