Over 11,000 Candidates to Take Karachi Uuniversity Entry Test

More than 11,000 candidates have registered to take the University of Karachi’s (KU) entry tests on Saturday and Sunday for the next academic year.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has sanctioned universities to conduct entry tests despite the second wave of the coronavirus. Additionally, the universities have been directed to ensure strict adherence to health guidelines while taking the tests.

The Director of the KU’s Admission Committee, Dr. Saima Akhtar, said that this year the university has established 40 test centers that can accommodate 30 students in each classroom to ensure physical distancing. Last year, only 26 test centers had been established to accommodate 60 students in each classroom.

She added that the candidates have been instructed to follow the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and to bring their own items including water bottles and sanitizers to the test centers.

Reportedly, 550 applicants will take KU’s entrance examination for the Master’s degree program on Saturday, and 10,500 will take the Bachelor’s degree program test on Sunday.

A total of 2,000 seats are being offered for the university’s undergraduate programs in 19 of its departments.