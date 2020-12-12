Govt Announces Public Holidays For 2021

The Ministry of Interior issued a notification on Friday announcing the public and optional holidays for the year 2021.

The total number of public holidays for the general public is fourteen, the first being on Kashmir Day on 5 February and the last being on Quaid-e-Azam/Christmas Day on 25 December.

Here is a complete list of public holidays:

Occasion Day Date in 2021 Kashmir Day Friday 5 February Pakistan Day Tuesday 23 March Labor Day Saturday 1 May Eid-ul-Fitr Friday, Saturday, Sunday 14, 15, and 16 May Eid-ul-Adha Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 21, 22, and 23 July Independence Day Saturday 14 August Ashura Wednesday and Thursday 18 and 19 August Eid Milad-un-Nabi Tuesday 19 October Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas Day Saturday 25 December

At least 22 optional holidays have been announced for government employees. However, one Muslim employee is allowed only one optional holiday, and a non-Muslin employee is allowed three optional holidays.

For Muslims, the optional holidays include Chehlum, Giyarvee Shareef, and Shab-e-Barat, while non-Muslims can avail of any three days from Christmas Day, New Year Day, Good Friday, Easter, Nauroze, Diwali, and others.

Banks will be closed for public dealing on 1 January 2021, 14 April 2021, and 1 July 2021.