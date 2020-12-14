Govt to Increase Petrol Prices From 16 December

The Federal government is all set to increase the prices of petroleum products by upto Rs. 7 per liter.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has proposed to increase the price of high-speed diesel by Rs. 7 per litre and petrol by Rs. 5 per litre.

According to the details, the Ministry of Finance will announce the new prices, which will be effective for the next 15 days.

It is worth mentioning that the new prices will be announced tomorrow after the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Global crude oil prices have risen by 5% since December 1. Thus, in terms of the global market, so far the petrol price has increased by Rs. 6.88 while the price of high-speed diesel has increased by Rs. 5.24.