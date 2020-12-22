Mohammad Rizwan Breaks T20I Batting World Record

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan has broken the record for the highest score by a wicketkeeper in a successful run-chase in a T20I match.

Rizwan achieved this feat after he scored 89 from 59 balls in the final T20I against New Zealand in Napier, which Pakistan won by 4 wickets, avoiding a clean sweep in the three-match series against the Kiwis.

He hit ten 4s and three 6s and was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson on the second ball of the final over with Pakistan still needing three runs to reach the target of 174.

This is the second time this record has been broken in this series.

During the second T20I match, Tim Seifert scored 84 runs and broke the 9-year old record of Brendon McCullum who had scored 81 against Zimbabwe in 2011.

With the T20I series completed, Pakistan will now take on New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Boxing Day in the first of the two-match Test series.

Rizwan will lead Pakistan in the first Test as Babar Azam is out injured due to a thumb injury which he suffered in the run-up to the T20I series.