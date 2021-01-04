Firdous Ashiq Awan Terms Insaf Card a Revolutionary Program for Punjab

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, has termed the Insaf Medicine Card as a ‘revolutionary program of the incumbent government that will provide social protection to the people of the Punjab’.

While addressing a press conference, Dr. Awan said that the government will provide free medicines to patients suffering from hepatitis, AIDS, and tuberculosis among other diseases under the Insaf Medicine Card.

She said that the provincial government will protect the lives of the needy by providing quality health care facilities in all the rural areas of Punjab in compliance with the directives of Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Dr. Awan further stated that Punjab’s Insaf Medicine Card is similar to the KP’s model and is aimed at providing fundamental rights to the citizens of the province.

During her visit to the THQ Daska and Shelter, Dr. Awan inaugurated the hepatitis clinic and conference hall, and distributed food amongst the residents of the shelter home.