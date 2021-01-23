PM Orders a Reduction in Food Prices Ahead of Ramadan

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan directed the concerned authorities on Friday to reduce the prices of food items prior to the holy month of Ramadan this year.

The premier chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad to discuss the prices and availability of basic commodities and said that the uninterrupted availability of essential items at low rates in the markets must be ensured during Ramadan for the convenience of the common man.

The Finance Minister, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, apprised the attendees that the Sensitive Price Indicators had shown a decline in the prices of onions, tomatoes, chicken, and meat over the last seven weeks, and added that the price of vegetable ghee will also be reduced in upcoming weeks.

The Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, the Finance Minister Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Senator Shibli Faraz, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Syed Fakhr Imam, Ali Amin Gandapur, Advisor Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistants Muhammad Usman Dar and Dr. Sania Nishtar, the Managing Director Utility Stores, and senior officers attended the meeting in person.

The Provincial Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, the Advisor to the Chief Minister of the Punjab Dr. Salman Shah, and the Provincial Chief Secretaries participated via video link.