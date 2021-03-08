Kia Motors and Changan Delay Vehicle Deliveries in Pakistan

Delivery delays seem to be a common issue in the automotive industry these days, and several automakers have informed their customers about it recently.

However, it must not be assumed that the onus for the delays is solely on the automakers, as the overseas trade and commerce activities have also been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic-induced economic and wellness-related hurdles.

The recent victims of these circumstances appear to be Changan Pakistan and KIA Motors Pakistan as both the companies have issued official statements in this regard. The former has informed of delays in the deliveries of the M8, the M9, and the Karvaan minivan, and the latter has revised delivery dates of its vehicles.

Here are the official notices issued by the two companies:

KIA and Changan have been included in the list of companies that have had to “apologize to the customers for their inconvenience”. Among such automakers are Prince DFSK, Proton, MG, and Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC).

Prince DFSK, however, was commended by its customers when it was revealed that it was offering compensations for the delayed deliveries. It offered them free year-long or 12,000 kilometers (whichever comes first) maintenance services that include three oil changes, three oil-filter changes, one air-filter change, and periodic maintenance at 1000 km, 5000 km, and 10,000 km with zero labor cost.

The disturbance in overseas trade and commerce activities has considerably impacted businesses and the overall economy of various countries, the effects of which are being felt by the automotive industries around the world.