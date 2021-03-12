Alto Tops the Charts as Pak Suzuki Outperforms Others in Car Sales for February

The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has released car sales figures for February 2021. According to the report, the auto sector has posted a respectable 16,436 vehicle sales in February 2021, which is up by 35 percent compared to the sales in the same month of last year.

The data further reveals that the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has yet again taken the lead in sales volume, having sold 8,903 vehicles in February 2021, recording a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales decrease of a meager 1 percent and a YoY sales increase of 66 percent.

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold 4,384 vehicles in February 2021, recording a YoY sales decrease of 3 percent and MoM sales decrease of 20 percent. Honda Atlas Cars sold 2,429 vehicles last month, recording an MoM sales decrease of 1 percent and a YoY increase of 13 percent.

Hyundai Nishat sold 651 vehicles in February 2021, scoring a rather impressive MoM increase of 26 percent in sales, which is due in large part to the rising desirability of the Hyundai Tucson. Kia – which is still not a member of PAMA – reportedly sold around 2500 units yet again in February 2021, once again outselling Honda and recording a Y0Y sales increase of 55%.

Overall, the passenger vehicle sales saw a decrease of 6 percent on an MoM basis in February of 2021.

Here’s how the automakers affiliated with PAMA performed in terms of passenger vehicle sales last month (excluding commercial vehicles):

Passenger Vehicle Sales (As Reported By PAMA) PSMC Passenger Cars Units Sold in February 2021 Cultus 1,484 Alto 4,245 Wagon R 814 Bolan 913 Swift 179 Toyota Indus Corolla 1,177 Yaris 2,566 Fortuner 366 Honda Atlas City & Civic 2,192 BR-V 237 Hyundai Nishat Tucson 546

The future seems exciting for the car industry of Pakistan as there are plenty of more new entrants possibly on the horizon, which could change the landscape of the auto industry even further.

Plus, with the new EV-policy for four-wheeled vehicles and the Automotive Industry Development and Export Plan (AIDEP 2021-26) soon to arrive, the doors for mechanical parts manufacturers and other new automakers might as well be opened, which would serve as a benefit, not just for the people, but for the industry as well.