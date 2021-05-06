Thief Steals Complete MG HS Dashboard [Video]

Theft in Karachi is an ever-prevalent issue that is spread throughout the entire city like cancer. Regardless of where in Karachi people live, they always have a lingering fear of a thief or a burglar stealing their hard-earned assets or worse, threatening their livelihoods.

As time goes on, these thieves are evidently becoming more bold and crafty than ever, as has been proven by a recent successful theft attempt on an MG HS SUV. Recently, a video of a victim showing the inside of his MG HS after the theft has gone viral.

In the video, it can be seen that the passenger side window of the SUV has been smashed in and all the vital dashboard components of the vehicle are missing. Items including AC vents, climate control unit, infotainment unit, items from the glovebox, among several other components were stolen.

It bears mentioning that MG HS is a modern vehicle that is imported to Pakistan as a CBU, which implies that such damages cost a fortune to repair. This also means that the thieves are crafty enough to strip a modern vehicle of its vital components within minutes, which is a worrisome sign for car owners in the city.

This serves as proof that the authorities in the city are slacking. The reports of such incidents in Karachi are becoming more frequent, yet the law enforcement agencies are mostly silent in the face of such developments.