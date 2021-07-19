DRAP Approves Pakistan’s First Two ICU Ventilators

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) issued manufacturing licenses to two firms under Medical Devices Rules 2017 to produce two locally developed intensive care unit (ICU) ventilators.

According to a statement issued by the head of DRAP, Dr. Asim Rauf, two companies were given permission to locally produce ventilators which they have successfully developed.

ALSO READ

DRAP Issues Authorization for Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

The National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) developed the two ventilators named “Pakvent-I” and “i-LIVE”.

Both the ventilators have been registered as a life-support machine under DRAP Act 2012 for an initial period of five years.

Note that the Pakvent-I ventilator has a life expectancy of 10 years.

ALSO READ

Moderna Vaccine to be Administered to Citizens Traveling Abroad: Asad Umar

DRAP head earlier said, “The development of the ventilator marks the beginning of a new dawn in the medical equipment development industry”.

“It is a major step towards self-reliance,” he added.