Auto Sector Witnesses a Huge Growth as Pak Suzuki Posts Record-Breaking Sales

The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer’s Association (PAMA) has revealed the data for July 2021, as per which, the car industry of Pakistan has observed a massive increase in sales figures.

According to the data released by PAMA, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), and Hyundai Nishat Motors have sold a total of 24,918 vehicles in July 2021. This has resulted in a Month on Month (MoM) increase of 81 percent and a Year on Year (YoY) increase of 114 percent in sales.

ALSO READ

Commercial Vehicles Fitted With Gas Cylinders Banned From Highways & Motorways

As per the report, Toyota IMC has sold 6,715 units of their vehicles, observing an MoM increase of 48 percent and a YoY increase of 66 percent in car sales. PSMC posted record-breaking sales figures of 15,181 units, witnessing an MoM increase of 159 percent and a YoY increase of 204 percent in vehicle sales.

HACL, on the contrary, having sold just 2,304 units of its vehicles in July, has witnessed a decline in sales, observing an MoM decrease of 30 percent and a YoY decrease of 6 percent. Hyundai Nishat witnessed an increase in sales by selling 627 units of its vehicles last month, recording an MoM increase of 4 percent.

Since Kia Lucky Motors, Master Changan Motors, Regal Motors, MG JW SEZ, Al-Haj Proton, and other new entrants are not yet members of the PAMA, their monthly sales figures are not available for public review.

With that said, here’s how some of the most popular vehicles did in terms of sales in July 2021 as compared to the previous month:

Passenger Vehicle Sales



Passenger Vehicles Units Sold in June 2021 Units Sold in July 2021 Month on Month %age Difference PSMC

Cultus 2,720 4,213 86% Alto 1,216 6,110 402% Wagon R 854 2,131 150% Bolan 187 950 408% Swift 208 225 8% Toyota IMC

Corolla 1,862 2,320 25% Yaris 1,876 2,700 44% Fortuner 412 418 1% Hilux 385 1,277 232% Honda Atlas

City & Civic 2,826 1,700 -40% BR-V 479 607 27% Hyundai Nishat

Tucson 231 175 -24% Elantra 270 157 -42% Sonata – 163 N/A

ALSO READ

Lamborghini is Bringing Back Countach as a Hybrid

While almost all other automakers have seen an increase in car sales, HACL has witnessed a decline, which is likely due in large part to the discontinuation of Honda City. In the table above, a noticeable decrease can be seen in the sales figures of “Civic & City”, which most probably implies that the lack of Honda City units has caused a decline.

Other than this, there are talks about a possible upcoming time of strife in the automobile industry, as the fluctuations in the local currency as well as certain supply chain issues such as increased freight charges, scarcity of containers and staff on ports, shortage of vehicle manufacturing raw materials and other vital components such as the semi-conductor microchip, all continue to pummel the industry.