More Green Line Buses to Reach Karachi Soon

The Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, took to Twitter and shared pictures of the new Green Line buses for Karachi Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) being loaded on a ship in China.

His tweet read: “Green line first 40 busses being loaded in China. Inshallah very soon Karachi will see first mass transit system of Sindh. Thank you PM Khan”.

Green line first 40 busses being loaded in China. Inshallah very soon karachi will see first mass transit system of Sindh. Thank you PM Khan. @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/bzyxtMiyGI — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) August 28, 2021

Furthermore, Governor Ismail on Sunday while addressing a Thalassemia Screening Camp organized by Kashif Iqbal Thalassemia Care Center (KITCC) at Governor House said that:

For this project, 40 buses had already left China and in a month these buses will be in Karachi. Travel in these buses will be very comfortable”.

The Green Line BRT has been under harsh criticism as the project is long overdue, considering the groundbreaking of the project was done by the former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, in 2016.

Karachi’s public transport has been poor and the metropolis is desperate for a project like Green Line which will be a breath of fresh air for the people suffering at the hands of poor public transport.