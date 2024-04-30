Heavy Vehicles Banned From Entering Murree

Following a landslide on the old Murree-Kashmir Road during Monday’s rain, the City Traffic Police (CTP) has taken measures to address the situation.

They have imposed a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles and implemented diversions to alleviate traffic congestion in the affected area.

ALSO READ Govt to Publicly Reveal Assets of Bureaucrats and Officers Soon For IMF

According to a CTP spokesperson, traffic diversions have been established at key points including Bansra Gali, Ghora Gali, Satra Meel Toll Plaza, Kuldanna Chowk, and Jhika Gali Chowk to facilitate commuters.

The spokesperson also advised road users, recommending the alternative expressway route from the twin cities to Murree, Ayubia, and Murree suburbs. Furthermore, the traffic police advised drivers heading towards Murree and its suburbs to exercise caution while driving.

ALSO READ Lahore High Court and Subordinate Courts to Remain Closed Tomorrow

Authorities have directed road users to adhere strictly to traffic regulations and comply with the directives of traffic wardens stationed at various points. Meanwhile, residents of the areas fear more landslides and damage to their homes.