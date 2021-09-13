Govt Begins COVID-19 Vaccination for Teenagers

The Federal Health Ministry launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for individuals aged between 15 and 18 years earlier today.

According to details, all eligible individuals will be administered only Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine at all Mass Vaccination Centers (MVCs) across the country.

In order to get vaccinated, one must register with the authorities by sending their B- Form number issued by NADRA to 1166.

Vaccination is now open for the 15 to 18 year old age group in Pakistan. If you are between 15-18 years old, you can register for the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by messaging your Child Registration Form (B- Form) number to 1166.#Covid19Vaccine #NCOC #NHSRC pic.twitter.com/Ggbz17z2fF — Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) September 13, 2021

Besides, mobile vaccination teams of the Health Ministry will regularly visit educational institutes to vaccinate students aged 15-18 years on campus.

The development comes a day after the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) was briefed that the country is on its way to achieving the target of vaccinating 70 million people this year.

On Friday, the Federal Planning Minister and NCOC Chief Asad Umar revealed that 20 million people of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while at least 50 million have been administered the first dose of Coronavirus vaccine.