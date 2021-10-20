Haval Jolion Vs. Proton X70 – Two Obscure Crossovers With Great Potential [Comparison]

For the past few years, crossover SUVs [sport utility vehicles] have been rendering almost every other type of car configuration and body style obsolete due to being more comfortable, offering better value, and more practicality to the buyers.

It cannot be denied that the added value of the crossovers warrants a higher price. Despite that, and much to a surprise for many, crossover SUVs have started becoming immensely popular in Pakistan as well.

Lately, there has been a huge influx of crossover SUVs in Pakistan. While some are significantly popular in the market, especially Kia Sportage and MG HS, there are other options in the market that deserve more attention. In this article, we are going to talk about two of them namely, Haval Jolion and Proton X70.

Both SUVs were launched within a few months of each other — X70 by Al-Haj Automotive and Jolion by Sazgar Engineering Works. Both are well equipped, and both are a rare sight on the roads of Pakistan, but only one of them is a better value for money.

Let us dive in and see which of the rare crossovers would be a better value for Pakistani car buyers:

Design

Haval Jolion

Although affinity for a particular design is subjective, a large group of people agrees that Haval Jolion is the most striking SUV currently on sale in the Pakistani market.

The front fascia consists of a large chrome mesh grille, modern-looking headlamps LED headlights, turn signals, and sharp-looking DRLs that extend further down into the bumper making a boomerang pattern. The bottom portion of the DRLs is surrounded by decorative air vents. All of these elements, put together, with a boxy silhouette, gives the SUV an imposing look.

The side profile of the Jolion is clean and simple. The door and door handles match the body color. A single sharp line spans the length of the SUV, giving it a smooth look. Combined, the chromed side-impact strips, a chromed trim-piece surrounding the A, B, and C pillars, and a modern alloy wheel design give the SUV a premium look.

Although modern, the rear of the vehicle looks a bit too familiar. At night, the taillights look fine but during the day, the design appears to be a bit redundant.

The bottom portion of the rear bumper is a jumble of chrome, silver, and matte black trim pieces giving it a not-so-attractive look. The spoiler, albeit non-functional, gives the vehicle rear of the vehicle an aesthetic edge.

Proton X70

Where the Jolion has a striking look, the X70 has a sporty look that most car buyers find attractive.

The front end looks similar to that of a sporty hatchback with the razor-sharp front grille, bumper, and headlights, while the side profile resembles a standard compact crossover SUV with a high center of gravity, big wheels, and a tall body. However, the 18-inch wheel design and the chrome side-impact strips on the bottom make the side profile look a bit more ornate.

The rear end looks greatly inspired by European SUVs, especially Porsche Cayenne. The design is complemented with a Sportback-like sloping tailgate and a spoiler on top, sharp LED taillights, and a brake light at the bottom center that imitates the design of a track racer.

The dual exhaust, however, is only a cosmetic feature, as the vehicle features a 3-cylinder petrol engine and does not need more than one tail-pipe. Overall, the X70 is arguably one of the most handsome crossover SUVs currently available in the Pakistani market.

Interior

Haval Jolion

The Jolion boasts a modern but simple interior design. The two-step dash layout gives the SUV a premium look, and the materials all feel high-end. The steering also has a futuristic 3-spoke design. The all-digital head unit display (HUD) is slightly more contemporary in design than those in other crossover SUVs.

In terms of cabin space, the Jolion is fairly roomy and can comfortably seat four passengers. The boot space is 337 liters, which is big enough to carry luggage for the entire family. Plus, with the rear seats folded down, the flatbed luggage space increases significantly to accommodate larger items. Like its competitors, the Jolion is also a fairly practical option for a family of five.

Proton X70

Unlike its exterior, Proton has decided to keep things rather simple inside the X70. The dash looks fairly pedestrian, with a standard layout, but is made slightly more flashy with the silver trim that runs across the length of the dashboard.

The build quality and materials, however, are among the best in the market. The seats are wrapped in Nappa leather (top-trim only) and the door panel also share the same leather trim, which gives the SUV a high-end feel.

The rear seats have plenty of room for three passengers who can easily sit together, even for a long journey. The boot space of the x70 is 512 liters, which is quite a bit larger than Jolion. Like the Jolion, though, the rear seats can be folded down in the X70, which allows for larger items to fit in the back.

Dimensions and Weight

Despite both SUVs being from the same category, the X70 is considerably heavier than the Jolion, which is an interesting bit of information. The following are the weights and dimensions of Haval Jolion and Proton X70:

Measurements Haval Jolion Proton X70 Wheelbase 2,700 mm 2,670 mm Length 4,472 mm 4,519 mm Width 1,841 mm 1,831 mm Height 1,619 mm 1,619 mm Weight 1,370 kg 1,675 KG

Performance

Haval Jolion

The Jolion is available in Pakistan with only one engine option — a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that puts out 147 horsepower (hp) and 220 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. The power is sent only to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The SUV has McPherson struts up front and a torsion bar coil-spring suspension at the back. It has disc brakes on all four wheels with Antilock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology to allow for good stopping power.

Various international automotive outlets have reported the fuel economy of the Jolion to be 12.3 km per liter, but the figure can vary based on road conditions and driving style.

Proton X70

Like Jolion, X70 is also available in Pakistan with a single engine — a Volvo-sourced 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder engine that makes a healthy 176 hp and 255 Nm of torque. The power is sent to front wheels only, or all four wheels (depending on the variant) via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The SUV has McPherson struts up front and multi-link coil-spring suspension at the back. It also has disc brakes on all four wheels with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.

As per various road tests done in Malaysia and the Philippines, the average fuel consumption of the Proton X70 is around 11 kilometers per liter. However, this figure is subject to variation, depending on the driving style.

Features

This comparison is between the top variants only, to find out the complete range of features that these vehicles offer. The following are the specs and features of both SUVs:

Specs and Features Haval Jolion Proton X70 Premium Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Backup Camera Yes Yes 360 Degree Cameras Yes Yes Blind Spot Monitoring Yes Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist Yes Yes Cruise Control Adaptive Adaptive Lane Departure Warning Yes Yes Traction Control Yes Yes Stability Control Yes Yes Autonomous Braking Yes Yes Collision Warning Side Only No Auto-Rain Sensing Wipers Yes Yes Airbags 6 6 Convenience

All-Wheel Drive No Yes Smart Infotainment System 12.3″ 8″ Voice Command Yes Yes All-Digital HuD Digital Digital 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Wireless Charging Yes No Heated Seats No Yes Dual-Zone Climate Control Yes Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Electronic Parking Brake Yes Yes Paddle Shifters Yes No Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Panoramic Sunroof Yes Yes Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

Price

In almost every metric, both SUVs seem quite evenly matched, however, in terms of price, the Proton X70 takes a decisive victory for being priced almost Rs. 700,000 cheaper than the Jolion, even in Completely Built-Up (CBU) condition. The following are the prices of both SUVs:

Proton X70 Executive AWD: Rs. 4,890,000 for CBU version (Available) Rs. 4,590,000 for Locally Assembled Version (Awaited) Premium FWD: Rs. 5,390,000 for CBU version (Available) Rs. 4,890,000 for Locally Assembled Version (Awaited)

Haval Jolion Rs. 6,020,000 for CBU version (Available)



Verdict

It is evident from the features of these vehicles that they are among the most well-equipped SUVs in Pakistan. However, the Pakistani public has an affinity towards vehicles that offer a better value for money.

The Jolion has the looks, features, and performance to make a strong case for itself, however, the X70 also has most of what the Jolion offers, including a much more powerful engine, yet it costs significantly less than the Jolion.

This implies that, with almost the same features and a smaller price tag, X70 is a better value as compared to the Jolion, despite the Jolion being a fierce contender in the compact crossover SUV market of Pakistan.