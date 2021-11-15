Vintage Cars From Around Pakistan Gather at Peshawar’s Services Club

The vintage car rally is a yearly occurrence in Pakistan that pulls car owners from across the country. These owners even make stops along the way and attract crowds of car enthusiasts everywhere they go. The convoy made a stop at Services Club, Peshawar on Sunday where the public gathered to catch a glimpse of the iconic vintage cars.

The event featured several classics, including Chevrolet Master Deluxe 1935, Austin-Healey 1954, Mercedes 1954, Triumph TR2 1955, Ford Thunderbird 1955, and MGA 1959, among others.

While speaking to Arab News, the spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority Saad bin Awais said that

By arranging this show, basically we want to boost tourism activities of the province and merged districts, which has huge potential to contribute to the national economy.

The event was praised by the general public and the owners of the vintage vehicles. Muhammad Abbas Hayat, the owner of a 1938 Austin 8 Tourer, commended the efforts of his fellow vintage car owners in restoring their vehicles to their former glory. He added:

When I purchased this car 15 years ago, it was in very bad condition. I fully restored its 1100cc carbureted four-cylinder engine to its original condition. [Vintage] car lovers take great pleasure in seeing an old car restored to its original shape. It is a good opportunity to meet like-minded friends from across Pakistan.

Given the unexpected degree of enthusiasm from the public, the hosts of the event plan on making vintage car meets more frequent to promote the vintage car culture in Pakistan.