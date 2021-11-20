Chitral Can Generate 4,300 MW of Cheap Hydel Power: SACM

It has been estimated that Chitral Valley can generate 4,300 MW of affordable hydel power.

This was revealed by the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Taj Mohammad Khan Tarand, on Thursday as he presided over a briefing on the progress of the Frontier Works Organization’s (FWO) projects in the region.

He added that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has collaborated with the FWO for three hydel projects of 506 MW.

The Project Director of the FWO, Brigadier (Retd.) Tariq Mahmood briefed the Special Assistant about the projects — 137 MW Shogosain, 144 MW Shashgai Zandoli, and 230 MW Laspur Marigram.

They also discussed various issues of these projects, including feasibility studies, production licenses, and the acquisition of land, and the Special Assistant affirmed that the provincial government will cooperate fully with the FWO in this regard.

The Secretary of Energy and Power, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engineer Naeem Khan, were among the attendees of the briefing.