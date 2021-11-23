Fire Engulfs Rawalpindi’s Model Bazar

Several pushcarts have burned to ashes and a number of shops have been gutted in a fire at Model Bazar on Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi, today (Tuesday, 23 November).

Witnesses said that the fire erupted around 1 PM and was traced to welding work at a nearby shop.

Firefighters have reached the spot to control the fire.

A rescue official stated that “at least 15 pushcarts and four shops have been completely gutted by the fire which has been finally extinguished”.

The official also confirmed that no casualty has been reported so far.

In a separate incident in Karachi, around 600 shops were burned in a fire in Saddar’s Cooperative Market last Sunday.