Xiaomi 12 Ultra Has a Massive Rear Camera Module [Video]

Xiaomi Mi 12 Ultra is expected to be the most premium flagship smartphone the company has launched till now. This device will be the successor to the Mi 11 Ultra released in April 2021 and will come bearing a number of impressive upgrades across the board.

As seen in the teaser, the 12 Ultra will have a rather futuristic curved-edge design paired with a circular camera module design. This includes a 108MP primary camera supported by an ultrawide snapper in the center, a telephoto lens on the left, and a periscope lens at the bottom of the setup. It will also include a punch-hole selfie camera.

There’s a fourth camera at the top of the circle, which might either be a time-of-flight (ToF) depth-sensing camera or a shorter telephoto in the 2x-3x range. The rest of the cutouts will be for the dual-LED flash, the light sensor, the microphone, and the PDAF.

So far nothing has been disclosed regarding this upcoming smartphone’s battery life but it’s expected to support 120W fast-charging. Additionally, the smartphone will also make use of an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics & authentication.

Talking about the overall rear design, the design of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone will be similar to the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus. We’ll be hearing more about the rest of 12 Ultra’s specifications in the coming days.