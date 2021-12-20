Govt to Develop Piyala Lake in Southern Punjab

Punjab government has taken the initiative to develop Piyala Lake, located at Indus River near Ghazi Ghat.

The initiative was announced by Deputy Manager Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) DG Khan, Shiekh Ejaz, while talking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

He further added that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has deputed a special team, comprising tourism experts, archaeologists, and officials of TDCP, to conduct a survey and prepare a feasibility report to develop the lake into a recreational site for local citizens as well as tourists alike.

As part of the plan, various other sites like a boating area, walking track, and a gazebo in addition to some other interesting facilities would be added at Piyala Lake, Sheikh Ejaz added.

The lake water turns blue in winters and green in the summers, making it a sight to behold

The feasibility report is to be submitted to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The Assistant Commissioner, Naveel Ahmed, has been appointed to supervise the development work at the lake. He would further be assisted by a tourism expert Saifullah, architect Saqib, and TDCP officers, Ishar Iqbal, and Aasim Raza.

Note: The featured image is for illustration purposes only.