OnePlus 10 Pro Official Teaser Confirms Previous Leaks [Image]

OnePlus 10 Pro has been making quite some news for the past few months, due to the hardware upgrades as well as the new and improved camera set up over its predecessors.

The recently released teaser image flaunts a slightly protruded camera island housing a triple camera array with Hasselblad branding over the rear panel. OnePlus’s partnership with the Swedish camera manufacturer began last year with the OnePlus 9, where the two companies worked together on the color tuning of the phone’s photos, resulting in a setup that produced generally good results.

As per the company claims, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be a well-rounded flagship, with the leaks hinting towards an improved UI with a fresh design and some notable hardware upgrades.

Refreshed Design

The teaser suggests that the device will feature a curved display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera at the top-left corner of the screen. By the looks of it, the OnePlus 10 Pro seems like a massive design refresh over the existing OnePlus 9 Pro. On the rear, you see a matte finish and a camera island housing a triple-camera setup with the Hasselblad branding.

The camera island extends right into the side panel. The upgraded Hasselblad camera setup consists of a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. At the front, there will be a 32MP selfie shooter.

Leaked Specifications

In terms of the display, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be built around a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display that’ll offer an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The device will also offer IP68 water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, the smartphone will house the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is expected to be 20 percent faster than the Snapdragon 888 found in the OnePlus 9. The smartphone is expected to pack up to 8/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 128/256GB of internal storage.

This upcoming smartphone, much like its vanilla OnePlus 10 variant is expected to run the new UnifiedOS, made in collaboration with Oppo. It has been described as a blend between the OxygenOS and Oppo’s ColorOS, and will soon be available on older OnePlus devices as well.

Powering the device will be a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Launch Date

The phone is expected to come in four color variations – black, teal, purple, and silver. This OnePlus 10 Pro is slated to make its debut in China on January 11th, however, there’s no news as of yet on when it would be made available globally. OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau had previously confirmed that the phone would be revealed in January in a post on Weibo.