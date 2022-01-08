BMW Unveils 31-Inch Backseat Theatre Screen for Cars

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), the German manufacturer of luxury vehicles and motorcycles, has introduced a major upgrade to the in-car entertainment system — an advanced BMW Theatre Screen comprised of a 31-inch, 8K display screen that converts the back seat area into a personal theater.

The entertainment system was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, within a car from the luxury Electric 7 series. The screen is installed in the ceiling of the vehicle to provide an uninterrupted viewing experience on a massive 31-inch screen that supports 8000 x 2000, 8K resolution with support for 16:9, 21:9, and 32:9 aspect ratios.

The system is based on the Fire operating system (OS) with 5G supported connectivity that allows access to popular video streaming services and Fire TV applications.

4D Audio with 30 B&W Speakers Surround

The 31-inch touch screen panel has touchpad controls fitted in the back doors of the vehicle. The BMW Theatre Screen also provides surround sound through 30 speakers from Bower & Wilkins (B&W). BMW describes the sound as “4D” as the speakers built into the back seats provide sound vibrations and high emersion in intense moments.

BMW has taken the emersion feature up a notch and said,

When the screen descends from the ceiling, the roller sunblinds for the side windows and the rear window are closed and the ambient lighting in the rear of the vehicle is dimmed.

BMW officials remarked that the features “look quite similar to what will be launched very soon in series production,” but the German auto giant is yet to provide information about the cost and availability of this top-grade entertainment system.