TEPA Suggests Special Pedestrian Roads in Lahore

In the wake of escalating traffic and smog problems in Lahore, the Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) has prepared the Term of References (TORs) to create traffic management regulations.

TEPA has prepared 12 TORs and guidelines for Lahore, according to a report by 24News. The proposed regulations entail that any highway can be converted into a one-way road in order to maintain the flow of traffic, in addition to especially paved pedestrian zones and roads.

A topographic survey of the highways, structure planning, and road construction will be carried out as part of the proposed regulations, besides the introduction of a parking management policy.

TEPA’s Chief Engineer has forwarded the drafted regulation policy to the Director-General of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for approval, after which it will be finalized by the Governing Body.