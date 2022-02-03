Proton to Increase Sales by Over 30% in 2022

Proton had an eventful 2021, highlighted by its debut in Pakistan and the launch of a new SUV in Malaysia. However, despite being one of Malaysia’s top car manufacturers by sales volume, it is still trying to assimilate into overseas markets.

Advertisement

The company sold 114,708 cars last year, including 3,108 exports — a relatively small number due to Malaysia’s lockdown in mid-2021.

ALSO READ Travel Advisory Issued for Tourists Heading to Murree

Proton’s CEO, Li Chunrong, stated in a recent social media post that it aims to sell up to 150,000 vehicles in 2022, an increment of 30 percent over the previous year’s sales.

Reports suggest that the automaker’s goal is to bank on new products such as the Proton X50 and the upcoming X90 SUV. The Saga is also expected to be upgraded for the 2022 model year.

The company will also pay close attention to the markets in Indonesia, Thailand, Egypt, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other countries to ensure the growth of its lineup and overall sales volume.

Proton in Pakistan

The company was introduced to Pakistan in late 2021 with the launch of the X70 SUV, and it rolled out the Saga a few months later to compete in the volume-driven sedan market.

Advertisement

However, issues such as delayed deliveries, suspension of bookings after the lockdown, and the late completion of a local assembling facility inhibited Proton’s growth here. Resultantly, it only sold slightly over 1,000 vehicles in 2021, as per some unofficial reports.

Proton recently began the local assembly of both the X70 and the Saga, and it is expected that quick deliveries and readily available vehicles can allow the company to become a credible contender in Pakistan this year.