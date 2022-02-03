Punjab Had 25,123 Road Accidents, 304 Deaths in January

At least 304 fatalities in 25,123 road traffic crashes (RTCs) were reported in Punjab in January, the majority of which were in Lahore.

The provincial capital had 6,294 RTCs with 54 deaths. Additionally, Multan had 2,070 RTCs, Faisalabad — 1,895, Gujranwala — 1,419, Bahawalpur — 953, and Rawalpindi — 849. The remaining 11,634 accidents occurred in 30 other districts.

The Director-General (DG) of Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer was gravely concerned about the 304 deaths in 25,123 traffic accidents last month and stressed the importance of behavioral changes to encourage safety and prevent emergency situations.

He urged motorcyclists to take the necessary precautions on the road, always use the far-left lane, limit their speed to 50 km/h, and follow all the traffic rules.

Dr. Rizwan also requested parents to prohibit their underage children from driving cars or riding motorcycles and added that the public should help Rescue 1122 in saving lives and promoting safety.