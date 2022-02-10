Kia Unveils Sportage Plugin Hybrid With 51 KM Electric-Only Range

Kia has incorporated a plug-in-hybrid variant in its fifth-generation Sportage lineup, making it a new contender in a hyper-competitive Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) market.

The new variant boasts an improved electric-only range, better fuel economy, and greater power output. It is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that — combined with a 66.9 kW electric motor — produces 261 horsepower (hp) and 350 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

The larger electric motor enables an electric-only range of 51 kilometers with a 7.2 kW onboard charger that allows the battery to reach full charge in two hours or less when connected to a 200 Volt Level-2 charger.

The 5th gen Sportage made its global debut in mid-2021 as a competitor to Mazda CX5, Peugeot 3008, Volkswagen Tiguan, and its Korean cousin — Hyundai Tucson. Although both, Tucson and Sportage share the same platform and mechanical components, the two SUVs are completely different in terms of styling.

Sportage in Pakistan

Despite Pakistan getting the older generation of Kia Sportage, it is still the best-selling SUV in the country. Launched in 2019, the vehicle quickly gained traction in the market.

Even though Kia Lucky Motors has not publically shared its official sales figures, market reports suggest that the company sold over 22,300 units in 2021, over 70 percent of which comprise Sportage. That is because it offers the utility of an SUV for the price of a fully-loaded compact sedan.

Given how common Kia Sportage has become on the roads, these numbers seem fairly accurate and are a big achievement for a relatively new car company.