Microsoft’s Upcoming Snapdragon Laptop Will be Faster Than AMD And Intel Models

A recent Geekbench listing has revealed some interesting details about an upcoming Microsoft product, which is expected to fall under the company’s Surface lineup.

Advertisement

Recent listings reveal that the device will be running Qualcomm’s ARM-based flagship chipset built for devices running Windows, called Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3.

ALSO READ Microsoft Surface Duo Spotted Running Windows 11

The model name seems to fall in line with previous codenames of Surface laptops while the “EV2” moniker suggests that the product has entered the Equipment Verification Testing (EVT) stage or in simple words hardware testing stage. In this stage, the manufacturer runs the equipment through a set of independent procedures to make sure that everything in the hardware is functioning properly and meeting specified requirements both internally as well as externally.

ALSO READ Microsoft Survives The Biggest Cyber Attack Ever

The Geekbench results further suggest that the said CPU can compete with 25W Intel and AMD processors in terms of its multi-core performance. It has a higher multi-threaded score vs Intel Core i7 on Geekbench, for example, but its single-core performance is lower.

Since there’s no official word from the company regarding the launch of this device, the Geekbench listings are all we have. We should be hearing more about this upcoming device, given that the hardware has entered its testing phase.