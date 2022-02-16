Shaukat Tarin Assures Full Facilitation of Qatari Investment in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, held a virtual meeting with the Minister for Energy and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Qatar Energy, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, in Islamabad today.

Advertisement

Besides the Finance Minister, Secretaries of Finance, Maritime Affairs and Energy, Chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and senior officers also participated in the meeting.

ALSO READ Rupee Defies Expectations to Recover Against US Dollar Despite Surprises Last Night

Both sides discussed modes and manners of promoting bilateral and economic ties between the two countries. The issues for setting up the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Pakistan came under discussion in the meeting.

Shaukat Tarin assured the Qatar Energy Minister of all possible support to resolve the issues for facilitating the State of Qatar’s investment in Pakistan.