Honda Introduces CG125 Special in China

Honda has introduced the CG125 Special in China via its retailer Wuyang Honda. The CG 125 resembles the Pakistani Honda CG 125 that is sold by Atlas Honda.

It comes with a fully analog instrument cluster that seems outdated and pretty basic as compared to modern motorcycles. However, it is one of the things that makes the CG 125 Special unique.

The design has remained majorly unchanged since it was launched in 1976, including the boxy headlamp, tail light, and indicators that have retained their traditional lighting, as well as the long fuel tank and round mirrors.

However, the new, limited-edition CG 125 has foregone chrome for a blacked-out design for the engine, wheels, and suspension, and Honda has also removed the grabrail and baggage rack for a cleaner-looking rear end.

Engine

Besides the classic appearance comes the motorbike’s vintage powertrain. The 125cc air-cooled engine’s overhead-valve design has also prevailed.

The engine produces a decent 9.9 bhp and 9.5 Nm of torque, as well as a claimed 55.5 km/L fuel economy.

Pricing

Honda is selling the CG 125 Special in China for PKR 209,525, which is Rs. 53,625 more than its Pakistani counterpart.

The basic 4-speed kick-start variant of the CG 125 costs PKR 156,000 here while its electric start, 5-speed variant costs PKR 186,000.

